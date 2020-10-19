Peru: Huge Reclining Cat Geoglyph Found On Peru's Nazca Pampas

A massive drawing of a cat has been found in the Nazca lines of Peru. According to the Ministry, the 37 metre long geoglyph shows the ‘rich and varied cultural legacy’ of the UNESCO World Heritage Site. The feline art which is situated in one of the slopes of the Mirador Natural hill, dates back between 200 -100 BC and was discovered while work was being carried out on the public view point.

New geoglyph discovered

The figure, which was barely visible, was about to disappear because of its location and due to natural erosion. According to the experts, the figure’s detail seems to come from the Late Paracas period. Also, it gave details about the rocks adding that they lie 250 miles south of Peruvian capital Lima. It covers up about 450 sq km of Peru’s arid coastal plain.

The Nazca lines are located in the desert plains of the basin river of Rio Grande de Nazca. The site covers an area of approximately 75,358.47 ha. According to the reports by Andina.pe, inhabitants of the region drew various large scale zoomorphic and anthropomorphic figures and lines with a spectacular 'geometric precision'. This is what transformed the common piece of a land into a cultural site. As per UNESCO, they are the 'most outstanding group of geoglyphs anywhere in the world'. Also they are rare in the aspect of extent, magnitude, quantity, size and diversity. UNESCO said, "The geoglyphs depict living creatures, stylized plants and imaginary beings, as well as geometric figures several kilometres long. They are believed to have had ritual astronomical functions".

