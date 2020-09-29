Cat Enjoys Music Of Violin In Viral Video, Netizens Praise 'splendid Piece' | WATCH

An adorable video which has hit the internet and it shows a cat listening to music being played. Uploaded on Facebook by French Violinist Esther Abrami, the video shows the artist playing the instrument while a cat is comfortably sitting inside a pouch that has been tied on her waist. According to the caption of the video, the cat was abandoned but then rescued by the cat shelter Association Féli-Cité.

Kitten enjoys music

In the 1 minute 44 seconds clip, Esther can be seen playing her violin while the cat is constantly looking at her from the red pouch on her waist. In the caption. Esther says that the cat cries when she leaves her on the floor so this is the solution she came up with. During the beginning of the video, the cat is playfully enjoying the music. However, towards the end, the kitten dozes off. Telling about the cat, in the caption, Esther says that the kitten was only 400 grams when she arrived with breathing issues. The cat has now recovered after 7 days of milk bottles and constant cuddles.

The caption read, “ReÌmila’s story: This kitten was abandoned but thankfully rescued by the cat shelter Association Féli-Cité. As a host family I took care of her for the past week. When she arrived she was less than 400 grams, scared and had breathing issues from having stayed outside for several days. I’m happy to say that after 7 days of milk bottles and constant cuddles ReÌmila has now become one of the friendliest cats I’ve ever seen. She follows me absolutely everywhere around the house and refuses to be left alone on the floor. She is always either on my laps or in her little bag around my waist! #AdoptDontShop”.

Uploaded on September 23, the video has managed to gather 159K likes and 11 comments. Praising Esther and her efforts for the cat, one Facebook User wrote, "As a cat parent that is absolutely adorable. Good for you for taking care of her and thanks for the smile this brought to my face". Another user wrote, "I couldn't help burst into laughter when it showed her asleep dangling out of the pouch lol I loved the melody it was absolutely beautiful".

(Image Credits: Facebook/EstherAbrami)

