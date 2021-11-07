460 Afghan Children Killed In First Half Of 2021 Due To 'unceasing Violence': UNICEF

As many as 460 Afghan children have lost their lives in their homeland due to unceasing violence in the first six months of this year, reported the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF). Citing the latest killing which took place on Thursday, UNICEF stated that nine members of one family, including four girls and two boys, were killed after "an explosive remnant of war detonated inside a home in Kunduz," reported TOLO news. Highlighting the decades-old conflict, UNICEF stated that the lives of thousands of people in Afghanistan have been affected due to war.

Recently, a 6-year-old-boy named Hibatullah lost his leg during the conflict in Nangarhar, the young kid became a victim of a clash. He was hit by a bullet and later, his leg was amputated. He is now dependent on an artificial leg. Hibatullah's father, Abdullah said, "My son was hit with a bullet in a clash in Nangarhar. He was hospitalised for a long time, and then his leg was amputated". He further said that the child is now under treatment by the Red Cross and that they made an artificial leg for him.

“Nine members of one family, including four girls and two boys, were reportedly killed yesterday morning when an explosive remnant of war detonated inside a home in #Kunduz,” said Alice Akunga, #UNICEF Acting Representative in Afghanistan.

The situation in Afghanistan is deteriorating day by day, and after the Taliban gained control of Afghanistan, the country has turned into an extremely chaotic place, with a major economic crisis and instability, along with a food crisis and other prevailing issues. An Afghan therapist, Mohammad Fahim, stated that 10 to 15 children every day, who are brought to him for check-ups, struggle with brain freeze. He said that the situation in Afghanistan is very dangerous and also blamed the war for the worsening health of children.

In view of the ongoing situation in Afghanistan, UNICEF has expressed concern. According to a report published by TOLO news, the chief of communication advocacy for UNICEF, Samantha Mort, stated, "We are also concerned about the number of children killed by explosive devices so far this year. "The death of one child is heartbreaking".

Over decades, children residing in Afghanistan have been struggling with malnutrition and poverty, and the situation in the war-ravaged Afghanistan is continuously worsening, stated UNICEF.

