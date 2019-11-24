The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

5.9 Magnitude Earthquake Hits New Zealand

Rest of the World News

A 5.9 magnitude earthquake hit New Zealand, tremors were felt across Te Kaha island.

Written By Nisha Qureshi | Mumbai | Updated On:
New Zealand

A 5.9 magnitude earthquake hit New Zealand confirmed GeoNet, the country's seismic monitoring system. According to sources the earthquake hit around 4:34 pm on Saturday and tremors were felt by more than 500 people. 

5.9 magnitude earthquake hits New Zealand

According to reports, the quake's epicenter was located 115 kilometers deep and about 50 kilometers from Te Khana. However, no damage or reports of injuries have been reported. The quake was initially thought to be a 5.3 magnitude, however, it was later upgraded to 5.9-magnitude. People reported feeling the quake all around the island.  New Zealand faces frequent earthquakes as it is located in the 'ring of fire' basin in the Pacific ocean, the region is vulnerable to earthquakes. 

READ | Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hit Assam, Meghalaya, and adjoining areas

READ | Iran 5.9 magnitude earthquake kills at least 5, injures 120

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG