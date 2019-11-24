A 5.9 magnitude earthquake hit New Zealand confirmed GeoNet, the country's seismic monitoring system. According to sources the earthquake hit around 4:34 pm on Saturday and tremors were felt by more than 500 people.

5.9 magnitude earthquake hits New Zealand

REVIEWED: We’ve reviewed this morning’s Bay of Plenty earthquake to a M5.9. Deeper and offshore quakes like this often take a bit longer to analyse all info and get the best magnitude #eqnz https://t.co/R54w6cYcM1 pic.twitter.com/94y5nbhEgq — GeoNet (@geonet) November 23, 2019

According to reports, the quake's epicenter was located 115 kilometers deep and about 50 kilometers from Te Khana. However, no damage or reports of injuries have been reported. The quake was initially thought to be a 5.3 magnitude, however, it was later upgraded to 5.9-magnitude. People reported feeling the quake all around the island. New Zealand faces frequent earthquakes as it is located in the 'ring of fire' basin in the Pacific ocean, the region is vulnerable to earthquakes.

READ | Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hit Assam, Meghalaya, and adjoining areas

READ | Iran 5.9 magnitude earthquake kills at least 5, injures 120