5-year-old Boy Invites Entire Class To Attend His Adoption Hearing

A 5-year-old boy, Michael Clack Jr in Michigan US was about to be officially adopted by his foster parents in a courtroom and he invited his entire class to celebrate the day with him. The heartwarming moment of the little boy was captured in a photograph that was shared on Facebook by Kent County, Michigan. The post said, "Michael brought his entire kindergarten class with him today to witness his adoption".

Post received warm responses

The court came up with another post on adoption day at the courthouse. The court said, "Not a dry eye in Judge Patricia Gardner's courtroom". The photo can be seen with kindergarten children sitting in rows behind Michael. They waved paper hearts putting on sticks. Michael was seated in front of them, reclining on his chair, hands in the air, sitting beside his soon to be parents. The post managed to garner shares more than 115,000 times on Facebook and received warm responses with some people sharing their personal stories of their adoption. Some of them even shared photos of their adoptive parents and children. The videos were circulated on social media which showed the father carrying the boy on his back and waving to the courtroom. The five-year-old boy said, "I love my daddy, I love my daddy so much".

So glad he got to share his special day! #AdoptionEqualsLove https://t.co/GMvcZhHZn9 — MI Supreme Court (@MISupremeCourt) December 5, 2019

The adoption hearing took place in the courthouse on the 23rd annual Adoption Day in Kent County. Michael was one of 36 kids adopted on Thursday. A lot of photos of the hearing were shared on social media. The Supreme Court tweeted, "So glad we got to share his special day". The Michigan Supreme Court used #AdoptionEqualsLove and retweeted videos and posts about the boy. According to the reports, Michael's teacher encouraged the class to attend the hearing to support Michael and to help educate the class on adoption.

