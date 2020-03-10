50 People In South Korea Contracted Coronavirus From One Place: Reports

Health authorities in South Korea have confirmed that at least 50 people have contracted the novel coronavirus from one office in the capital Seoul. According to reports, all 50 people worked at a call centre and believed to have contacted the disease from there. It is reportedly the biggest single infection cluster in South Korea. As per reports, the employees working at the call centre were not wearing masks and did not take many precautions.

Media reports suggest that health authorities in Seoul are conducting an epidemiological investigating on all 207 employees who were working on the same floor as the 50 infected persons. The building where the call centre was operating from was reportedly shut down and disinfected on Monday and an inspection desk was set up on the ground floor to screen the residents and visitors.

As per reports, South Korea is the third most affected country outside mainland China where more than 7,500 people have been infected by COVID-19. As of March 10, 4,031 people have lost their lives due to the deadly disease, of which 35 deaths were reported in the last 36 hours. There are currently 7,513 active coronavirus cases in South Korea of which 36 patients are under critical condition, while 247 have recovered fully.

Coronavirus outbreak

The novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, has claimed more than 4,000 lives across the globe and has infected over 1,14,000 people around the world since it first broke out in December 2019. China is the most affected country in the world as experts believe that the virus originated from a seafood market in Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were being traded illegally as per reports. According to the latest reports, at least 900 people have died outside mainland China, which makes it the worst disease outbreak of the 21st century.

