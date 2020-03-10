Priyanka Chopra Avoids Shaking Hands With A Man Amid Coronavirus Scare, Watch

Last week, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun time at Isha Ambani's house. The duo were there for Holi celebrations and now a video of the actress has surfaced wherein Chopra was being cheerfully greeted by a man and although she smiled, she was quick to avoid a handshake with him. However, soon after that, she introduced the man to her husband Nick Jonas who went on to then greet him with a handshake. See below-

Priyanka Chopra avoids shaking hands amid Coronavirus

Bollywood takes precautions

However, she is not the only celebrity to take precautions. Several members have issued Coronavirus advisory on their social media platforms asking everyone to 'stay safe'.

Earlier, Bollywood celebs including Ranbir Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, and Tahira Kashyap were spotted at the airport covering their faces with a face mask as a precaution against Coronavirus.

Parineeti Chopra took to Instagram to share pictures of her wearing a white mask, as a precautionary measure amid the coronavirus outbreak. She also urged her fans to stay safe. “Sad, but I guess this is the situation now. Stay safe guys. #Coronavirus #StaySafe,” she captioned her Instagram post, which got lakhs of likes in just a few hours. She was seen dressed casually, in a white shirt, loose jeans and white sneakers, with a bag across her shoulder.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife and writer Tahira Kashyap took to Instagram recently to share a picture of herself in a mask on a trip to Delhi. She narrated her experience of seeing many people at the Delhi airport in protective masks as a precaution against coronavirus outbreak in India.

