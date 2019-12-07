Six Saudi Nationals Detained In Connection To Pensacola Naval Base Shooting

Six Saudi nationals were detained for questioning after a man from the Kingdom opened fire at Pensacola naval base in the United States, killing three and injuring eight others. The incident took place on Friday morning when a man named Mohammad Alshamrani went on a killing spree inside a US naval base where he was reportedly receiving training. After the incident, investigating agencies arrested six Saudi nationals who were present at the scene of the crime.

Six Saudi nationals detained

Investigating agencies are not yet clear whether the attack was terror-related. However, a witness told international media that three of the Saudi nationals detained were recording the entire incident as it unfolded. According to a report, the SITE intelligence group stated that the gunman posted a short manifesto prior to the attack. The attacker posted the message on twitter where he assailed America as a "nation of evil".

Over 200 foreign students are receiving training at Pensacola naval base, including a group of 18 Saudi nationals. The attacker who was killed on Friday was receiving basic aviation, initial pilot training, and English classes at the base. Most of the students who come to the United States from Saudi Arabia are from elite families, said one US official to the media. The incident took place days after a sailor killed two people at Pearl Harbor naval base.

According to a statement released on the official website of the Saudi Arabia embassy in Washington, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud had expressed his sorrow and grief to the President of the United States, Donald Trump. The King also offered his condolences to families of the victims. Al-Saud assured President Trump that Saudi security services will fully cooperate with American agencies in the matter. President Donald Trump on Twitter said that the Saudi King called him to express his solidarity and also said that the people of the Kingdom does not support the barbaric attack.

