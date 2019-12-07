Saudi Man Involved In US Naval Base Shooting Assailed America As 'nation Of Evil'

The United States SITE intelligence group has said that the shooter from Saudi Arabia bashed America as a "nation of evil" prior to the attack. SITE said that the shooter who killed three people posted a short manifesto on twitter prior to opening fire at the Pensacola naval base. The shooter said that he was against America as it has turned into a nation of evil. The shooter further added that his hate for America is not motivated by the freedoms they enjoy, but by the crimes they are committing against Muslims and also humanity as a whole.

Read: 3 Civilians, Shooter Killed In Pensacola Naval Base Shooting: Officials

The deadly shooting

The shooter was identified as Mohammad Alshamrani from Saudi Arabia. The gunman was in the United States for a training program he was receiving at Pensacola naval base. Mohammed Alshamrani was in the United States since 2017 and was part of a group of some 200 foreign students training in the country. The shooter was receiving basic aviation, initial pilot training, and English classes at the base.

Read: US Digs Into Saudi Shooting Suspect Motive In Navy Shooting

According to reports, the United States is currently training 18 naval aviators and two aircrew members from the Royal Saudi Naval Forces. The Saudi Air Force officials were hand-picked by their military and usually, the students belong to elite families from the Kingdom. The shooting was first reported to Escambia County Sherrif's office at around 6:51 am following which the gunman was downed by sheriff's deputy.

Read: Black Friday Shooting Shutters Syracuse Shopping Mall

According to a statement released on the official website of the Saudi Arabia embassy in Washington, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud expressed his sorrow and grief to the President of the United States, Donald Trump. The King also offered condolences to families of the victims. Al-Saud assured president Trump that Saudi security services will fully cooperate with American agencies. President Donald Trump on Twitter said that the Saudi King called him to express his solidarity and also said that the people of the Kingdom does not support the barbaric attack.

Read: London Bridge Shooting: Several Believed Injured, 1 Person Held

