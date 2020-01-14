6-year-old Boy Welcomed With Standing Ovation As He Rejoins School After Cancer Treatment

A six-year-old boy from Ohio, US rejoined school after battling cancer and received a standing ovation from his classmates. He joined his school after his last round of chemotherapy. John Oliver Zippay was diagnosed with lymphoblastic leukaemia in 2016 when he was three years old. His last round of chemotherapy was performed on December 27. But surprisingly, when he returned back to school his classmates celebrated his comeback and welcomed him with a huge round of applause, smiles, and cheers.

After a 3-year fight against leukemia, 6yr old John Oliver Zippay finally received his last chemotherapy after Christmas.

After John's classmates, teachers, and family had a long and difficult journey, celebrated and greeted him with a standing ovation at his school.

Patient rang bell on his last day of treatment

Oliver fell and hit his head on the headboard of his bed around the halloween of 2016. His father said that he becomes lethargic and suffered face discolouration. When Oliver was taken to the hospital, blood tests were conducted and doctors recommended them to admit the child to the emergency room in the middle of the night. On the last day of his chemotherapy, everyone surrounded John to ring the bell that patients ring when they are done with their treatment which made his father proud.

Little boy consoles his friend

Similarly, a heart touching video of a little boy consoling his weeping friend in a classroom has taken the internet by storm. The video shows a child with down syndrome trying to console a classmate who is autism spectrum disorder. The video was reportedly shot by a teacher at a school in Mexico and soon went viral on social media platforms. The viral footage shows a schoolboy crying while sitting at a table in the classroom. His friend hugs him affectionately to console him, pats his back and strokes his hair gently. He can also be seen wiping his friend's tears.

It was originally posted on Facebook that garnered over 16 million views since. There's a text accompanying the video which says, "#VIRAL A Down boy with a huge heart, comforting in his own way his teammate, autistic child. Let’s share it". The video then spread on Reddit and Twitter where netizens were all hearts for the young boy. The video also engaged a lot of parents who have children with special needs and many joined the discussion to share their stories.

