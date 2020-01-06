Kobe Bryant may have retired from the NBA in typical Kobe fashion in 2016, but the Lakers legend is still playing a part in the lives of Lakers supporters. One such fan called Timbo Thymes is a prime example of the same. Thymes' mother is diagnosed with breast cancer, but Kobe Bryant had words of encouragement for her, who is also a Lakers supporter.

Also Read | Kobe Bryant Scoring 60 Points For Lakers On Farewell Recalled As NBA's Moment Of 2010s

Watch: Kobe Bryant records inspiring message for Lakers fan's cancer-stricken mother

Recently my mother was diagnosed with breast cancer and is Triple Negative. As a child, my mom and I loved the Lakers, with Kobe being our fav player. Thank you @kobebryant for the motivational words, prayers and being there mentally and emotionally for us 🙏🏿#mambamentality pic.twitter.com/xZhYgK7Rmn — Timbo Thymes (@partlightskin15) January 5, 2020

Also Read | Gregg Popovich Labels NBA 'Very Boring', Blasts Lack Of Innovation In The League

In the video, Kobe Bryant is heard telling the Lakers fan's mother that he and his family will pray for her. Bryant then proceeded to praise her son and asked her to invoke the 'Mamba mentality' to keep her going. Interestingly, this is the second such instance involving Bryant. Earlier in 2010, the NBA legend fulfilled a dying fan's wish by chatting with him and his mother in a private room at the Staples Center after a game against the Suns.

Also Read | Lamar Odom's 2009, 2010 Championship Rings Could Fetch $100k Fortune At An Auction

While Kobe Bryant may have retired in 2016 in fine fashion, the five-time NBA champion has been keeping himself busy of late. His animated short film titled Dear Basketball won an Oscar award in 2018. It also won an Annie Award the same year. Kobe Bryant is at the helm of “Granity Studios”, a production company aimed at showcasing the full potential of college basketball players in the country.

Also Read | Stephen Curry Pips LeBron James To 'Player Of The Decade' By Prominent US Newspaper