Japan: 60-feet Tall Gundam Robot Takes Its First Steps During An 'early Test Walk': Watch

In a very exhilarating show, a 60-feet tall Gundam robot took its first steps as part of an early trial walk in Yokohama, Japan last week. As per the report, the robot was designed by anime legend Yoshiyuki Tomino and Nippon Sunrise studio. The robot has been designed after the fictional manned robot RX-78-2 Gundam, which was seen in the 1979 anime series Mobile Suit Gundam. The 60-feet Gundam robot has been designed at Yokohama's Gundam factory as a major tourist attraction.

About the robot

The Gudnam factory website read, "At Gundam Factory Yokohama, which will be established at Yamashita Pier, in addition to allowing visitors to see a life-sized 18m-tall Gundam move, we will also be able to share with them, and let them experience, the development processes up until the point where it is ready to move".

In a video, it can be seen that the giant robot leans forward as two engineers on a crane work on it. Then it can be seen moving its right leg which appears to be a walking motion after the engineers establish some more customizations. The video was shared by tech and robot blogger Michael Overstreet which has now managed to garner over 9 lakh views on YouTube. According to reports, the Gundam factory planned to unveil the robot between July and August this year but due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it got delayed.

Image: TamashiiNations/Twitter