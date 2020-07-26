Tamil Nadu: Robot Draped In Saree Detects Customers & Provides Sanitisers In Shop

While the coronavirus contagion continues to tighten its grip on some parts of the world, there are other regions that are embracing the ‘new life’ in the ‘post corona era’. In the same light, Indian Forester Sudha Ramen shared a video of robots dressed in saree moving around in a textile showroom in Tamil Nadu to detect the customers and provide them with hand sanitizers. The short clip showing the machine moving around with a bottle of sanitizer in hand and an LCD screen has taken the internet by storm. The 35-second-long video showing the mannequin has already garnered over 32.4k views and thousands of likes with most internet users lauding the uses of technology.

Technology put to right use at one of the textile showrooms in TN. An automated mannequins draped in saree detects customers around and walks to them to provide sanitisers. Post Corona is sure to see intensified technological evolutions. pic.twitter.com/r2QQg1wpsY — Sudha Ramen IFS 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) July 20, 2020

‘Highly productive’

From hailing the ‘highly productive’ use of technology to contain the spread of coronavirus to noting the possibility of it being a ‘wider reality’, hundreds of internet users lauded the video and even retweeted it. One of the Twitter users also said that Indians are capable of innovating ‘adequate technology’ to battle the COVID-19 situation and said: “This is brilliant”. Another Twitter user noted that the video shows the optimum use of technology that would also contribute to public health safety especially when most effective precautionary measures include maintaining social distance and personal hygiene. Some internet users even called the mannequin in saree as 'Robot Lady'.

Loved ittttt #RobotLady with Saree 😍👌👌

Isn’t she looks so Beautiful ?? And Great Way To Encourages New generation our Sanskriti 👌🙌 — KaminiDesai (@Kamini07_Offl) July 21, 2020

This is really productive use of robotics . 😍 — Anu (@Anu28667435) July 22, 2020

Nice ....👍 — Rajiv Abhi Ranjan (@Rajiv_Abhi_Ranj) July 21, 2020

Great idea — Piyush Mittal (@piyushmittal9) July 20, 2020

Nice intiative — R.Pushparani (@RPushparani) July 20, 2020

Nice intiative.. Excellent 👏👍 — Eazhisai Vallabi (@eazhisai) July 21, 2020

Great idea as beauty♥️ — Katla Ramesh (@Katlaramesh4) July 21, 2020

Wonderful idea and technology. — DR. KAMAL GARG (@drkamalgarg1064) July 20, 2020

great thought — Dasari Mallesh (@DasariMallesh1) July 24, 2020

#ideas We Indians are always adequate in innovation and most importantly most of them are affordable to everyone. #Atmanirbharbharat #Indianjugad #affordable — Hardik Shah (@hardik_shah905) July 21, 2020

तकनीक का लाजवाब उपयोग। — Sahab Singh Deshwar (@999deshwar) July 20, 2020

