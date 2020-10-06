Kyrgyzstan Unrest: 686 People Injured In Clashes Between Protestors And Police

The Kyrgyzstan Health Ministry on October 6 said that a total of 686 people have been injured due to clashes between protesters and law enforcement agents. Kyrgyz security forces used water cannons, stun grenades and tear gas to disperse thousands of people gathered in the center of the capital, Bishkek. The gathered crowd was protesting over allegations of rigged elections that handed victories to parties close to pro-Russian President Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

(Image Credits: AP)

Unrest in Kyrgyzstan

According to the reports by ANI, a spokesperson of the ministry said, “As of 15:00 [09:00 GMT], 686 injured people sought assistance in medical centers on October 6, 2020”. As per the spokesperson, 164 injured people were hospitalized, out of which 7 were taken to Intensive Care Units. Also, a 19 year old man died and 521 persons were discharged after rgent assistance. A group of military and law enforcement officials said that they will urge the police and other security officials not to be brutal against people. The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) reportedly backed the opposition claiming that the Kyrgyz elections were held in a unfair manner by "credible allegations of vote-buying”. Klara Sooronkulova, leader of the Reforma opposition party, said “We all have witnessed a true lawlessness during the election campaign and the election day yesterday ... Pressure on the voters, intimidation of the voters, bribing”.

According to reports by local media, a total of 4,000 people took part in the rally in Bishkek. As per reports by AP, the Birimdik party received over 26 per cent of the votes. The Mekenim Kyrgyzstan party won over 24 per cent of the votes. Also, 3 more parties have passed the 7 per cent threshold to gain seats in the parliament. Zhanar Akayev, a lawmaker on the ticket of the Ata Meken opposition party said, “We have talked with all opposition parties and created an opposition coalition. We’re now forming a coordination council and demand that the Central Election Commission cancel the (results of the) elections within 24 hours”. She added, “We also demand that the Central Election Commission hold new elections. We have to hold new elections within a month”.

(Image Credits: AP)