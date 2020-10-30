7.0 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Greece And Turkey, People Panic As Buildings Shake

A total of 6 buildings were reportedly destroyed in the western Izmir province when a strong earthquake of 6.6 magnitude struck the Aegean Sea, shaking both Turkey and Greece, reports Turkey’s interior minister. According to the reports by Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency the earthquake was centred in the Aegean at a depth of 16.5 kilometers. The United States Geological Survey has put the magnitude at 7.0.

Earthquake hits Turkey and Greece

According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre the earthquake had a magnitude of 6.9. The epicenter was 13 kilometers north northeast of the Greek island of Samos. The quake was felt across the eastern Greek islands also in the Greek capital Athens. Local media said that the residents of Samos and other islands fled their homes in panic. There were no immediate reports of injuries. However, rockfalls have been reported.

In Turkey, the Izmir governor said there have been no casualties so far. Video showing smoke in several parts of Izmir has surfaced on the internet. As per the local Turkish media, an earthquake was felt across the regions of Aegean and Marmara. Istanbul governor said that there has been no damage so far.

Another tsunami footage from the earthquake in Izmir province of Turkey.



This one is really dangerous pic.twitter.com/62zfddWSi8 — Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) October 30, 2020

Horrible.



The moment a building collapsed in Izmir, Turkey, due to the earthquake.

pic.twitter.com/xX55xFMMMI — Xavi Ruiz (@xruiztru) October 30, 2020

BREAKING - Over 20 buildings have collapsed in #Izmir (Turkey) after a powerful earthquake - Interior Minister pic.twitter.com/uSlhLPl4pf — Sehrish khan (@sehrishkhan2688) October 30, 2020

