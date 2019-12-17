7 Times 'Time' Magazine Shocked Us With 'Person Of The Year'

Every year, Time magazine recognises a person or group of people as ‘Person Of The Year.’ The title which is announced in December every year, according to former Managing Editor Walter Isaacson, goes to the person or persons who most affected the news and peoples lives, for good or ill, and embodied what was important about the year, for better or for worse. This year, environmentalist Greta Thunberg was named the ‘Person Of The Year’ by the US-based magazine. However, as explained by the Time magazine, the receiver isn’t necessarily a hero. A recently posted video shows seven of Time magazine’s most shocking ‘Person Of The Year’ winners.

From Hilter to Trump

The Nazi leader, Adolf Hitler became Time’s ‘Person Of The Year’ in 1938. The magazine wrote, that he is the greatest threatening force that the democratic, freedom-loving world faces today. Russian revolutionary, Joseph Stalin was chosen the ‘Person Of The Year’ twice, once in 1939 and the other in 1942. The magazine wrote that he has gone a long way toward deifying himself while alive. No flattery is too transparent, no complement too broad for him. Nikita Khrushchev, who succeeded Stalin as the leader of USSR was given the title in1957. The magazine said that in 1957’s twelve months, Nikita Khrushchev disposed of all his serious rivals - at least for the time.

Richard Nixon, the 37th US president whose tenure is associated with ‘Watergate scandal’ was the ‘Person Of The Year’ in 1972. The magazine said that Nixon has a flair for secrecy and surprise that has marked his leadership as both refreshingly flexible and disconcertingly predictable. Ayatullah Khomeini, who was the founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the leader of the 1979 Iranian Revolution, was named ‘Person Of The Year’ in 1979. Rarely has so improbable a leader shaken the world, the magazine wrote about him.

Vladamir Putin who is the current Russian president was picked for the title in 2007. The magazine wrote that Putin has put his country back on the map. And he intends to redraw it himself. Donald Trump, the entrepreneur and television personality became the President of the United States in 2016 and in the same year he was named ‘Person Of The Year' by Time. For reminding America that demagoguery feeds on despair and that truth is only as powerful as the trust in those who speak it .. Donald Trump is Time’s 2016 person of the year, the magazine wrote about the US president.

