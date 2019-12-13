Trump Jr Slams Time For 'marketing Gimmick' After Greta Thunberg Named Person Of The Year

16-Year- Old climate activist Greta Thunberg was named the Time Person of the Year and President Donald Trump's son Trump Jr was not at all happy and has called her a 'marketing gimmick'. Thunberg beat out people like Nancy Pelosi, Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, Xi Jinping, 'The Whistleblower,' Megan Rapinoe, Jacinda Ardern, Mark Zuckerberg and the Hong Kong protestors.

'How dare you?'

Greta Thunberg has previously said that she has no desire to be seen as a celebrity and her actions are not for fame. But Trump Jr's ire did not seem meaningful to most people on social media. In the post that Trump Jr shared on Twitter, he seemingly believed that the Hong Kong protestors deserved to win. He states that the Hong Kong protesters are fighting for their lives and trying to protect democracy while he seems Greta just as a teen who is being exploited as a marketing gimmick.

Time leaves out the Hong Kong Protesters fighting for their lives and freedoms to push a teen being used as a marketing gimmick.



How dare you? https://t.co/dnV9mESM6G — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 11, 2019

Read: Greta Gerwig Believes That Saoirse Ronan Is Her Generation's Meryl Streep

Read: Greta Thunberg: How Simply Changing Twitter Bio Destroys Climate Sceptic World Leaders

Trump Jr did not go on to clarify what exactly he meant by 'marketing gimmick' and the people on the internet was wondering how does one make money by advocating measures against climate change. The internet was understandably not too impressed and they made it known how they felt.

Someone is #triggered over a magazine cover https://t.co/j7FpB1f9ZI — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 11, 2019

But Trump Jr was not the only one who was unhappy with Greta Thunberg being named Times Person of the year.

Read: 'A Teenager Working On Her Anger Management', Greta Thunberg Subtly Trolls Donald Trump

Read: Rangoli Chandel Takes A Dig At Climate Activist Greta Thunberg, Calls Her 'a Cranky Kid'