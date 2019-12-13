The Debate
The Debate
Trump Jr Slams Time For 'marketing Gimmick' After Greta Thunberg Named Person Of The Year

US News

Trump Jr. upset that the Hong Kong Protesters were not named Times Person of the Year calls Greta Thunberg and mere 'Marketing Gimmick' being exploited.

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai |
Trump Jr

16-Year- Old climate activist Greta Thunberg was named the Time Person of the Year and President Donald Trump's son Trump Jr was not at all happy and has called her a 'marketing gimmick'. Thunberg beat out people like Nancy Pelosi, Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, Xi Jinping, 'The Whistleblower,' Megan Rapinoe, Jacinda Ardern, Mark Zuckerberg and the Hong Kong protestors.

'How dare you?'

Greta Thunberg has previously said that she has no desire to be seen as a celebrity and her actions are not for fame. But Trump Jr's ire did not seem meaningful to most people on social media. In the post that Trump Jr shared on Twitter, he seemingly believed that the Hong Kong protestors deserved to win. He states that the Hong Kong protesters are fighting for their lives and trying to protect democracy while he seems Greta just as a teen who is being exploited as a marketing gimmick.

Trump Jr did not go on to clarify what exactly he meant by 'marketing gimmick' and the people on the internet was wondering how does one make money by advocating measures against climate change. The internet was understandably not too impressed and they made it known how they felt.

But Trump Jr was not the only one who was unhappy with Greta Thunberg being named Times Person of the year.

Published:
