7-year-old Boy Living In Domestic Violence Shelter Asks Santa For 'very Good Dad'

At a time when kids from all over the world are busy opening their gifts for Christmas, a 7-year-old boy from Texas has written a heartfelt letter to Santa Claus, asking for a "very very very good dad." The boy who is currently living with his mother in a domestic violence shelter home is waiting for a Santa to get all his wishes fulfilled. Blake's letter is winning hearts on social media ever since it was shared by SafeHaven, a shelter for domestic violence victims.

Blake's gift list

Blake, in his letter, explained to Santa that how he and his mother had to leave the house because of his father. Blake said that his mother told him that it was time to look for a safer place where they would not feel scared. Blake further added that he is still nervous and that he doesn't want to talk to any other kids at the shelter home. Blake then asked for some gifts from Santa as he left all of his stuff at his dad's place. Blake said that he wants a dictionary, compass and a watch for the coming Christmas.

Blake is a 7-year-old boy in one of our shelters, and his mom found this letter to Santa in his backpack.



His letter reminds us of the hopelessness some children feel during the holidays. Be extra loving this time of year. 🎅🏼🎄 pic.twitter.com/ktKbHT7Pu4 — SafeHaven of Tarrant County (@SafeHavenTC) December 18, 2019

But perhaps the biggest request that grabbed everybody's eyeball on social media was the boy asking for a "very very very good dad" and whether the Santa can do that for him. Blake's mother found the handwritten letter in his backpack a few days ago following which she shared it with the shelter home they have been living in. SafeHaven shared the letter on social media and the post quickly became viral.

SafeHaven president and CEO Kathryn Jacob while talking to international media pointed out the seriousness of the matter. Jacob said that an average of 20 people per minute are physically abused in the United States and that Blake's story is very common. She also added that she is happy to see the amount of attention Blake's letter has garnered but she wants the focus to be on the larger problem of domestic violence.

