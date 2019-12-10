Texas Deli Owner Answers Children's Letter To Santa, Becomes Local Hero

A Deli owner has become a local hero for collecting and replying to hundreds of letters addressed to Santa. Gino's Stop-N-Buy in San Antonio, Texas, at first glance, appears to be your average Deli but the Deli's owner has become known for replying to hundreds of children's Christmas wish lists.

Answering letters to Santa

It all started when the owner Aleem Chaudhry bought a regular mailbox as part of his Christmas decorations. But the children did not treat the mailbox as a prop and instead they started dropping their Christmas letters to Santa in the box. While talking to local media, Chaudhary said that last year they had 60 letters by December 15 but this year they already have more than that.

Last year Chaudhary had received almost 400 letters and he made sure to respond to all of them, and this year he plans on doing the same. He has also decided to keep out crayons near the mailbox so that kids can write down their letters to Santa Claus.

Read: 'Save Santa A Trip': Ananya Panday's 'naughty' Christmas Advice To Fans

Read: Gift Ideas: Don't Scratch Your Head For Your Secret Santa At Office This Christmas

Some of the letters were from kids who did not want presents but just wanted to ask questions to Santa. Some of those questions were how can reindeers fly? and why does Santa choose to come down the chimney rather than use the front door?

In another incident of heartwarming Christmas spirit, an anonymous secret Santa has recruited some bus drivers from Milwaukee to be his real-life elves and distribute real money among random passengers. According to reports, Secret Santa is an anonymous wealthy businessman who around Christmas time every year travels the country and distributes $100, $200 to random strangers. He is known to find his targets in thrift store usually. According to reports the Secret Santa choose bus drivers from the Milwaukee County Transit System and choose those that have a history of doing kind deeds. These selected bus drivers spent the rest of the day giving out thousands of dollars worth of $100 bills.

Read: Christmas Gift Ideas If You Are Planning To Surprise Kids As Santa Claus

Read: US: Secret Santa Recruits Bus Drivers To Give Out Thousand Of Dollars To Random Strangers