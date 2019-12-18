The Debate
UK: 4 Boys Write Letter To Play With Neighbour's Dog, Receive 'better Response'

In what netizens are calling the 'sweetest story', 4 flatmates in the UK wrote a letter to their neighbour and requested to let them play with the owner's dog.

In what netizens are calling the 'sweetest story', four flatmates in the UK wrote a letter to their neighbour and requested to let them play with the owner's dog. However, to their surprise, they received an even 'better response' from the dog himself with a letter imprinted with her paw. One of the four boys residing in Britain, Jack McCrossan shared the story on social media and it has gone viral because the four-legged friend, Stevie said she was 'delighted' to receive a typed letter from the engineers who can not have a dog due to restrictions by their landlord. Stevie's owners wrote a letter from their dog's side and elaborated about the kind of treat she would like and the games she would play. 

The story about the letters was shared last week, and since it went viral, hundreds of Twitter users started asking about the 'update' if the boys met Stevie. Soon on December 15, they replied with a photo showing the boys laughing with their 'new friend' in the front. Their story has reached hundreds and thousands of people and has been retweeted by 1,10,890 people. The dog, who also has an Instagram account, shared the post by McCrossan with a caption 'what a lovely adventure it has been' and some pictures from their meet.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Stevie-Ticks (@stevieticks) on

Read -  Excited Dog Disrupts Cycling Competition, Video Breaks The Internet

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Stevie-Ticks (@stevieticks) on

Netizens 'started crying'

The people of the internet were 'blown away' by the story and the kind exchange of letters between four boys who eagerly wanted to play with a dog. Some o the netizens also started posting images of their dogs and saying even they are 'happy for the boys' and 'wished them luck'. 

Read -  Philadelphia: Family Adopts Stray Dog That Wandered Into Their Home

Read - This Dog's Paintings Sold For $4,000, Animal Welfare Named Him Ricasso

Read - Dog Drives Car Into Pool, Owner Rescues With Help Of Wooden Plank

Published:
