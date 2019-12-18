UK: 4 Boys Write Letter To Play With Neighbour's Dog, Receive 'better Response'

In what netizens are calling the 'sweetest story', four flatmates in the UK wrote a letter to their neighbour and requested to let them play with the owner's dog. However, to their surprise, they received an even 'better response' from the dog himself with a letter imprinted with her paw. One of the four boys residing in Britain, Jack McCrossan shared the story on social media and it has gone viral because the four-legged friend, Stevie said she was 'delighted' to receive a typed letter from the engineers who can not have a dog due to restrictions by their landlord. Stevie's owners wrote a letter from their dog's side and elaborated about the kind of treat she would like and the games she would play.

Been saying we’d love a dog about the house but our landlord doesn’t allow pets, so my housemate posted a letter to our neighbours asking if we could walk their dog every once and a while and the response was better than we could have ever hoped for pic.twitter.com/dcMOfPk5UH — Jack McCrossan (@Jack_McCrossan) December 10, 2019

The story about the letters was shared last week, and since it went viral, hundreds of Twitter users started asking about the 'update' if the boys met Stevie. Soon on December 15, they replied with a photo showing the boys laughing with their 'new friend' in the front. Their story has reached hundreds and thousands of people and has been retweeted by 1,10,890 people. The dog, who also has an Instagram account, shared the post by McCrossan with a caption 'what a lovely adventure it has been' and some pictures from their meet.

Read - Excited Dog Disrupts Cycling Competition, Video Breaks The Internet

Netizens 'started crying'

The people of the internet were 'blown away' by the story and the kind exchange of letters between four boys who eagerly wanted to play with a dog. Some o the netizens also started posting images of their dogs and saying even they are 'happy for the boys' and 'wished them luck'.

Oh my GOB. Theo is ECSTATIC FOR U pic.twitter.com/Ule9a0uaqm — Christina Rotondo (@christinartnd) December 14, 2019

Read - Philadelphia: Family Adopts Stray Dog That Wandered Into Their Home

You boys are making this Gma cry. What an innovative way to have canine companionship. The young kids next door to us proved to their parents that they would responsibly care for a dog by coming to walk and feed ours. Now they have their own dog. They still walk ours too. 💜💜you — Kathleen Zurcher (@KAZurcher) December 14, 2019

There is a house for rent down the block from me😂. If y’all want to move to San Antonio, my boys would definitely enjoy some extra play time! pic.twitter.com/yVYglaC8WL — Yvonne Masters (@ymasters) December 14, 2019

Read - This Dog's Paintings Sold For $4,000, Animal Welfare Named Him Ricasso

Read - Dog Drives Car Into Pool, Owner Rescues With Help Of Wooden Plank