8 Hatchlings Of Critically Endangered Species Of Siamese Crocodiles Found In Cambodia

In a significant finding, the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) research team in collaboration with the Cambodia Ministry of Environment has found eight hatchlings of the critically endangered species of Siamese crocodiles in northern Mondulkiri province. The researchers have claimed that this is the first time in over a decade that this type of species has been discovered. The latest discovery has opened doors to the possibility of more new species living in the wild. According to a report published by Xinhua, the Siamese crocodile was found earlier this month at one of the search sites where footprints and dung of the rare species were found. In an official statement, the researchers said the reptiles were safe under strict enclosures and were protected by the rangers of the Srepok Wildlife Sanctuary. Meanwhile, Cambodia's Environment Ministry said this discovery could become a milestone as this opportunity could be used to reverse biodiversity loss for the restoration of globally significant wildlife.

The discovery of the Siamese crocodile has opened new possibilities for the wildlife in Cambodia as the ministry said that they are looking for this opportunity to promote the wildlife of Cambodia and protect the "extremely rare crocodile" and other important species. Cambodia's Environmental Minister Say Samal said his ministry is ready to work with all international non-governmental organizations, community groups, and other partners to protect and preserve Cambodia's natural forests and wildlife for future generations.

Speaking about the rare discovery, Samal said the researchers carried out routine field monitoring, and for this particular trip, they even spent four nights scouting the crocodile habitat locations from 7:00 pm to 2: 00 am observing the animal. Then, the exciting moment came when one of our team first spotted the eye-shine of crocodile hatchlings, reported Xinhua.

Meanwhile, the WWF's biodiversity research and monitoring manager, Milou Groenenberg, said this is a breakthrough moment in the study world where different species are observed closely. Groenenberg said that the team was not sure if there were more Siamese crocodiles, but this discovery opened a new door for conservation of the rare and higher chances of more rare species being present in Cambodia and globally. As per reports, the Siamese crocodile was once a common species across Southeast Asia but suddenly disappeared during the early 1990s. Notably, Cambodia is home to some of the world's rarest species, and the biggest threats these species face are habitat loss and degradation, along with illegal poaching and wildlife trade.



