Over 80% Coronavirus Cases Are Mild With Sick, Elderly Most At Risk: Study

Amid coronavirus outbreak, the health officials in China have recently published the first details of the COVID-19 cases and the data suggests that more than 80 per cent of the cases have been mild. According to the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CCDC), the fatality rate remains low but also rises among those over 80-years-old. The study identifies which existing illness put patients at risk and further points out to the high risk to medical staff.

The death toll for the novel Coronavirus hit 1,868 in mainland China. As per the Chinese state health committee, it has increased by 98 in just one day. The committee also added that the number of confirmed cases has gone up by 1,886 to 72,436.

According to the study, the outbreak peaked in late January and it further described the virus as 'highly contagious' that spreads 'extremely rapidly' even in the face of an 'extreme response' by China. The study also suggests that the downward trend in the overall epidemic curve could mean isolation of whole cities, broadcast of critical information and mobilization of multi-sector rapid response teams. The authors have further warned that with many people returning from a long holiday, China needs to prepare for the possible rebound of the epidemic.

Coronavirus cases in 20 countries

First detected in the city of Wuhan, in Hubei Province of China, the virus outbreak has now spread across 20 countries since December 2019. About 1,701 people have recovered from the disease, whereas, a total of 12,552 coronavirus patients have by now been discharged from hospitals. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has dubbed the virus as COVID-19.

The death toll for n-Coronavirus has surpassed the tolls from the SARS epidemic of 2002-03. The origin of the virus has been linked to the local seafood market of Wuhan, which is the capital of Hubei province in central China. Few of the countries currently affected by the virus include Singapore, Thailand, Japan, India, and the United States.

