Mahindra Pitches 'Namaste' As Best Remedy To Curb Spread Of Coronavirus

With coronavirus death toll increasing every day, Industrialist Anand Mahindra took to microblogging website Twitter on Sunday, February 16, and stated that ‘Namaste’ is the best way to curb the spread of the disease. He hailed the Indian culture of greeting people and said that ‘Namaste’ should be adopted globally. Mahindra further added that Indian ancestors used logic and common sense while creating the customs.

Would have preferred that the “Namaste’ be adopted globally in happier cirumstances (not as the result of a pandemic!) but oh well...This clearly proves that our ancient Indian ancestors had real common sense when creating our customs! 😊 pic.twitter.com/s3UDI2ng2G — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 16, 2020

A few days ago on January 25, Anand Mahindra shared another post of medical authorities rescuing the affected patients from the streets of Wuhan. Looking at the video, Mahindra tweeted that he hopes the video was fake. He further stated that we need to treat this as an emergency.

Unbelievable images. For once, I hope it IS a fake video.Eerily reminiscent of the ‘95 movie ‘Outbreak’ starring Dustin Hoffman about a deadly pandemic. A case of ‘life imitating Art?’ We need to treat this as an emergency ourselves since it’ll spill way beyond China’s borders https://t.co/S1hR5mi5Ns — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 25, 2020

Coronavirus death toll increases

The death toll for the novel Coronavirus hit 1,868 from February 17 to 18 in mainland China. As per the Chinese state health committee, it has increased by 98 in just one day. The committee also added that the number of confirmed cases has gone up by 1,886 to 72,436.

First detected in the city of Wuhan, in Hubei Province of China, the virus outbreak has now spread across 20 countries since December 2019. About 1,701 people have recovered from the disease, whereas, a total of 12,552 coronavirus patients have by now been discharged from hospitals. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has dubbed the virus as COVID-19.

The death toll for n-Coronavirus has surpassed the tolls from the SARS epidemic of 2002-03. The origin of the virus has been linked to the local seafood market of Wuhan, which is the capital of Hubei province in central China. Some of the countries currently affected by the virus include Singapore, Thailand, Japan, India, and the United States.

