Grandmother Fills 500 Shoe Boxes With Presents For People In Need During Christmas

An 80-year-old woman from the UK has been rightly called 'real life Santa' for she packs 500 shoeboxes with tiny gifts for the people at homeless shelters and children’s organisations during Christmas. Her initiative has become a reason of joy for people in need. Grandma Fran has been packing the boxes every day for an hour decorating them with festive wrapping paper. The gifts are items that she finds from charity shops and local groups, such as soap, flannels, and toothbrushes.

Fran started making gift boxes after seeing Church ad

Fran started making the boxes for four years when she first moved into a care home, away from her family. As per reports, the woman from Hengrove, Bristol spotted an advertisment for a gift appeal in a church magazine and thought of this beautiful idea. Fran's gifts vary as per age of the recipients; like adults receive some clothes, dominoes and a pack of cards, as well as the aforementioned toiletries. Likewise, children get treats such as toys, dolls, books, and coloring pencils. Speaking to the local media, Fran said she misses her family and grandkids and used to feel lonely after coming to the old age home. Since she found the advert, her life changed and now she is filled with joy when she packs them for those in need. It has really helped her keep busy during a time like Christmas, she said.

Fran spends £2,500 each year for the boxes

A local shop called Pavers located in The Galleries provides Fran with the boxes. They set aside 15 boxes for her to collect every week. Store manager William Jacob told the media that Fran comes in regularly to collect shoeboxes and she always brightens up the day. She spends around £5 for each of the boxes (that’s around £2,500 for the entire year’s haul). Though she pays for a lot of it herself, charitable contributions also add up to the cause. Just like elves of Santa, Fran has a set of helpers, including friends and workers at the care home who help her put together the boxes and some also donate items.

