85% Of Women In India Miss Out On A Raise And Promotion At Workplace: Report

As many as 85 per cent of working women in India have said they missed out on a raise, promotion or work offer because of their gender compared to the average of 60 per cent in the Asia-Pacific region, ANI reported, quoting the Linkedin Opportunity Index 2021 report. Although as per the report, 66 per cent of people in India feel that gender equality has improved compared to their parents' age. More than 7 in 10 working women and working mothers feel that managing familial responsibilities often come in their way of career development, the report claimed.

Gender gap at workplace widens

As per the Linkedin Opportunity Index 2021 report, about two-thirds or 63 per cent of working women and 69 per cent of working mothers said they have faced discrimination at work because of familial and household responsibilities. When asked about their reasons for being unhappy with opportunities to advance in their careers, 22% of working women in India said that their companies exhibit a ‘favourable bias’ towards men at work, when compared to the regional average of 16, reported ANI quoting Linkedin Opportunity Index 2021 report.

As many as 37 per cent of India's working women say they get fewer opportunities than men and that only 25 per cent of men agree with this, reported ANI quoting the Linkedin report. As many as 37 per cent of the women said they are paid less than men while only 21 per cent of the men shared this sentiment, the study claimed.

Both men and women said they seek three job opportunities which include 'job security, a job they love and a good work-life balance', ANI reported quoting the Linkedin report. However, the report stated that 63 per cent of women felt a person's gender is important to get ahead in life when compared to men at 54 per cent. Lack of required professional skills and a lack of guidance through networks and connections are also some of the other barriers that get in the way of career development for working women in India, the report claimed. This survey was conducted among participants between the ages of 18 to 65 years, reported ANI. Over 10,000 people took part in the survey from the Asia Pacific region, China, Australia, Japan, India, Malaysia, Philippines and Singapore. In India, 2,285 respondents took part in the survey, out of which 1,053 identified as women.

(Inputs from ANI)