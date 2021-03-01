National Highway Authority Achieves Rare Feat By Constructing 25km Road In Record Time

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) created a world record by constructing a 25.54 km single-lane stretch of road in just 18 hours. NHAI has developed the road between Vijaypur-Solapur National Highway 52. Union Minister for Road Transport, Highways Nitin Gadkari on his Twitter handle confirmed that the achievement would be added in the Limca Book of Records. He added that the work on 110 km of Solapur-Vijaypur Highway is in progress and will get completed by October 2021.

NHAI develops road in record time

Gadkari on his Twitter handle wrote, "NHAI has recently completed single-lane construction work under the four-lane work on the Solapur-Vijapur highway in 18 hours, which will be registered in the 'Limca Book of Records". He added that over 500 contractual labourers were a part of this achievement and have worked hard for it. He also congratulated the project manager, officers and all the representatives of the contractor company.

Karnataka Deputy CM thanks Gadkari

"At present, work on 110 km of Solapur-Vijaypur Highway is in progress. The work will be completed by October 2021," Gadkari tweeted. The Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka thanked the Union Minister for his cooperation in the construction and well maintaining the highways and roads in Karnataka. He said that this highway connects southern India with the northern part and its development will serve as an alternative route to the North-South Corridor of the National Highways Development Programme. "The development of four lanes with bypasses at Solapur, Bijapur and construction of six flyovers would greatly reduce travel time and vehicle operating costs as well as help in expediting the improvement of infrastructure in Maharashtra and Karnataka states," he added.

Sir, we admire you sir for wonderful cooperation to construction of Haighways and wellmaintaing of Highways and roads in our state Karnataka.

Thank you very much sir and we are very grateful to you sir. https://t.co/PFaNHKNCF2 — Deputy Chief Minister (@GovindKarjol) February 26, 2021

