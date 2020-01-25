The Debate
85,000 Museum Artefacts Feared Lost In NYC Chinatown Fire: Report

Rest of the World News

A museum official said that some 85000 museum artifacts that describe the story of the Chinese migration to the United States may have been lost in a fire.

Written By Sounak Mitra | Mumbai | Updated On:
NYC

A museum official said that some 85,000 museum artefacts that describe the story of the Chinese migration to the United States may have been lost in a fire in Manhattan’s Chinatown. The fire broke out on the night of January 23  and tore through a building that has collected the artefacts of the Museum of Chinese in America.

The museum president told the media that most of the thousands of iconic and artistic items in its collection were probably lost. A spokesperson from the fire department said that the fire was not under control Friday night, as per reports. 

Police recovers around 10,000 artefacts

Meanwhile, Carabinieri Military Police recovered around 10,000 archaeological artefacts that were stolen by an International Crime gang from the ancient archaeological sites of southern Italy and later sold the archaeological goods which were estimated to be worth millions of euros. The Carabinieri Military Police had put the artefacts on display on November 18. 

The police officials told an international news agency that they raided 80 sites in Italy, Germany, Serbia, France, and Britain. There were 23 people accused of the crime, who were arrested by police after the recovery of archaeological artefacts. The Crime gang responsible for the offence operated on the outskirts of Italy and carried out their operations in the archaeological sites where the explorations were still going on. 

(with inputs from agencies)

Published:
