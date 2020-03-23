Hong Kong Reports Surge In Coronavirus Cases Weeks After Being Praised For Mature Handling

Hong Kong until a week ago was receiving appreciation from the global community for its handling of coronavirus outbreak. However, not everything in the busiest city in the world is okay after it reported a record surge in the number of coronavirus cases in the region. According to reports, the number of cases in the region has doubled in just a week which has caused major concern among health authorities around the globe.

Hong Kong had recorded just 150 coronavirus cases in the last three months despite being so close to the hotspot. But in just the last week the number of cases in the semi-autonomous Chinese region has surpassed the 300 mark, which is more than 100 per cent rise in seven days. As per reports, experts are blaming the sudden influx of foreign returnees after the lockdown measures imposed by most countries around the world.

Media reports also suggest that the other reason behind the surge in cases could be the return of public and private sector workers to work after several weeks of quarantine. More than 1,80,000 people reportedly returned to work from March 2, flooding the public transport and other places after restrictions were eased in the region looking at the just 100 cases that had been reported till then.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam on March 23 announced that all non-residents will be barred from entering the territory as of March 25, the latest addition to the measures taken to prevent the spread of the virus. Many countries have announced similar measures for two months, banning public gatherings, closing down schools and colleges and shutting down international borders.

Coronavirus outbreak

The COVID-19 has claimed more than 14,600 lives across the world and has infected nearly 3,38,000 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China is the most affected country in the world as experts believe that the virus originated from a seafood market in Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally.

Italy, Iran, and Spain are the most affected countries outside mainland China, where, as of March 22 the combined death toll stands at 8,933. Italy has surpassed China to record the most number of deaths in the world due to the virus outbreak, while Iran and Spain both have crossed the 1,500 mark.