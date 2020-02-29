96-year-old WWII Veteran Plays Harmonica At West Point Basketball Game

A 96-year-old WWII veteran has reportedly become everybody’s favourite after he was invited to play harmonica at Army vs. Navy basketball game at West Point Military Academy. Pete DuPre earned the title of "Harmonica Pete" as he revealed that he got his first harmonium during the Great Depression, as per the reports.

DuPre during an exclusive interview with CBS News said, that it was the year 1993, the period of the Great Depression when his dad put together some 50 cents and purchased a harmonica for him. He said that he kept the harmonica with himself ever since and despite having no knowledge about the musical instruments, he managed to teach himself how to play it. He added that he would wake up in the middle of the night and play himself to sleep. He further added saying that he was proud to have played the instrument while serving as a WWII Army medic during the Battle of the Bulge.

Read: Ex-Philippine Official Warns Of `tragedy’ If US Pact Ends

Read: Get FDA Licence Or Face Shutdown: Goa Govt Warns Restaurants

DePre’s daughter, Mary Ann, reportedly said that her father could play any tune by the ear, he only have to listen to it a few times. She said that he would ask Amazon Alexa to play a song and would listen to it attentively multiple times unless he was able to play the tune on the harmonica.

DuPre is funded by a charity

According to the reports, DuPre’s travel is funded by the Greatest Generation Foundation, a charity organisation, who helps him with the funding when he has a show to perform at. He recently played at a Carolina Panthers game and Women's World Cup match in France. However, his performance at West Point was one of his most significant gigs ever.

DuPre reportedly has a son named Michael who drove him from Rochester, New York, to the military academy nearby the Hudson River for the 96-year-old’s gig. The crowd enjoyed his performance and they stopped him on his way to shake hands, congratulate him, and thank him for his service in the military.

Read: 'Do Not Travel To Iran': Australia Warns Citizens Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Read: Taiwan Claims China Waging Cyber 'war' Against To Disrupt Fight Against Coronavirus