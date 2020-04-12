About 91 Recovered COVID-19 Patients Test Positive Again In South Korea

In what seems like a big set back in the global fight against COVID-19 pandemic, South Korea on Friday, April 11, reported that at least 91 people who had recovered from novel coronavirus infection have positive for the disease again.

As per international media reports, the South Korean authorities have questioned health experts about their research on COVID-19. The resurgence of the virus in the patients has raised international concerns.

South Korean health officials have reportedly said in a statement that they're conducting a preliminary investigation into the COVID-19 positive cases in Daegu, the epicenter of the outbreak in the country. The reports, due to be released next week, have elevated the fear of retention of coronavirus strain in the bodies of the patients for a longer period of time than previously anticipated by health experts. Earlier, 51 recovered patients were tested positive in the medical facilities, the figures then surged to 91 on April 11.

Faulty kits could be responsible

Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) has said that a few among the relapsed patients of COVID-19 showed symptoms such as high temperature, fevers, and respiratory distress, while some were asymptomatic cases, according to media reports.

South Korea has recorded over 7,243 patients as recovered, and at least 10,480 confirmed cases of the coronavirus. Kim Woo-Joo, professor of infectious diseases at Korea University Guro Hospital was quoted saying that the number was expected to increase, and 91 was just the beginning. He further added saying that the resurgence raised the possibility that the virus might as well be “reactivated.”

Jung Ki-suck, professor of pulmonary medicine at Hallym University Sacred Heart Hospital told the local media that there could be multiple interpretations and many variables for the relapse of the disease. Some of the health experts even claimed that faulty test kits could be responsible, according to media reports.

