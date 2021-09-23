Afghan Newspapers Shut Down Due To Lack Of Funds & Information After Taliban Takeover

The Taliban government in Afghanistan has now affected print journalism as several newspapers have stopped printing due to financial crisis and lack of information. According to ANI, the Afghanistan National Journalists' Union on Wednesday informed that around 150 media outlets have stopped functioning across Afghanistan and they are not printing newspapers or magazines since the fall of the previous government.

Similarly, several watchdog organisations have also confirmed the news and said that the Afghan media outlets were running out of money and facing a lack of information under the Taliban rule in Afghanistan. While some of the media outlets are publishing online news, many of them have shut down completely.

Afghan journalists speak on the financial crisis in media outlets

Several Afghanistan journalists spoke on the ongoing issue in the country due to which many of the print media outlets have been shut down and few of them have started operating online. Chief Executive of the National Journalists' Union, Ahmad Shoaib Fana on Wednesday said that the print media has completely stopped in the country and a social crisis will soon form if the situation goes on like this.

Another journalist from 8 Sobh newspaper, Ali Haqmal said that the outlet has been publishing online so that the information can reach the people.

Deputy Chief of the outlet, Ashaq Ali Ehsas spoke on the current condition of the newspaper and said that around 15,000 papers were published and distributed earlier on a daily basis, however, the process has now completely stopped after the government collapsed. Among these, many other newspapers including Arman Mili Newspaper have also stopped functioning eventually resulting in job losses.

International Federation of Journalists on condition of Afghan media

The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) also expressed concern about the situation and slammed the Taliban government for suppressing the freedom of media in the country. Furthermore, in a statement, it said that the situation for media workers has become difficult as most of the journalists are displaced and are in hiding without work due to the Taliban.

The IFJ stands in solidarity with its Afghan colleagues and calls on the Taliban to respect media freedom and the rights of the journalists", it added.

Meanwhile, several reports suggest that around 153 media outlets have closed down operations due to continuous threats of the Taliban towards journalists along with restrictions on female media employees. This being said, the group is contrary to its promises of respecting human values and continues to violate the basic human rights of media journalists who are now being harassed, tortured, and killed.

(With ANI inputs, Image:Pixabay/AP)