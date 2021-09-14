Taliban Seen Unleashing Terror On Afghan Journalists Again In Purported Kandahar Video

As reports of the Taliban attacking the journalists in Afghanistan continue to do rounds on the internet, a new video has surfaced on Twitter, which shows the terror outfit attacking journalists once again. In the undated video, the Taliban is seen attacking journalists, who were covering the protest staged by people in Kandahar. A woman in the video can also be heard screaming for help as she claimed that she has had her home forcefully taken away.

Major General SP Sinha reacts to new visuals

Reacting to the new video, where the Taliban attacks journalists, Strategic Affairs Expert Major General SP Sinha while speaking to Republic Media Network on Tuesday said that the condition in Afghanistan is miserable. Hitting out at people, especially Pakistan, who are saying that Taliban 2.0 is different from Taliban 1.0, he said, "there is no difference". SP Sinha further said that the Taliban treats women as machines for producing children and this is shameful.

The video with distressing visuals is being widely shared as being part of the Taliban regime, though Republic Media Network cannot vouch for its circumstances.

Afghanistan: Taliban accelerates violence against journalists

It is pertinent to mention that this is not the first time the Taliban has used its brutality and intimidation over local journalists. Earlier, armed Taliban fighters stormed into an Afghan news station and held the TV anchor hostage on camera. The incident occurred during a live debate on TV. At least eight Taliban militants barged into the Afghan TV network Peace Studio and stood behind the anchor as he was conducting his regular show 'Pardaz'. The Taliban militants reportedly asked the anchor to interview them and continued to stand behind him in the studio as he conducted his show.

Before this, Beheshta Arghand made history as she was the first woman to interviewing the Taliban. However, she fled from the war-torn country and had revealed that she was afraid of the insurgent group. Beheshta Arghand was quoted by global media saying that the Taliban did not consider women as human. "When a group of people don’t accept you as a human, they have some picture in their mind of you, it’s very difficult," Arghand had said.

Another Afghan journalist Bilal Sarwary has also reportedly escaped to Doha. Slamming western countries for their evacuation process, the journalist called the evacuations a "failure" as they were happening in the "eleventh hour."

In another incident, the Taliban barred two women journalists Khadija Amin and Shabnam Dawran who worked with the public broadcaster Radio Television Afghanistan. The group also attacked two other members of the press for covering the anti-Taliban protests taking place in the eastern Nangarhar province.

(Image: Republicworld.com, AP)