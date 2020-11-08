Afghan President Ghani Congratulates Joe Biden, Kamala Harris On US Election Victory

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani on Sunday congratulated the United States President-elect Joe Biden and Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris following their presidential victory in the recently concluded US election. Ghani took to Twitter and wrote Afghanistan looks forward to continuing the "multilayered" strategic partnership with the United States, including in areas such as 'counter terrorism'. Afghanistan and the United States share some common interests, including bringing peace and stability to the war-torn country.

Congratulations to President-elect @JoeBiden & Vice President-elect @KamalaHarris. Afghanistan looks forward to continuing/deepening our multilayered strategic partnership w/ the United States—our foundational partner—including in counterterrorism & bringing peace to Afghanistan. — Ashraf Ghani (@ashrafghani) November 8, 2020

Biden and Harris were declared winners of the US presidential polls on Saturday by major media outlets after the former vice-president secured a massive lead in Pennsylvania, which had 20 electoral seats to offer to the winning candidate. Congratulatory messages started to pour in, as leaders from across the world welcomed the election results. News of Biden's victory was also welcomed by ordinary citizens in Afghanistan, who think that the next US President will try and end the war in a responsible manner.

Incumbent Donald Trump's administration signed a historic peace accord with the Taliban in February this year, which will see the complete withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan by May 2021. The process has already begun with several US bases across Afghanistan shutting down and troops returning back. Under Trump's presidency, the United States also helped initiate talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government, which the people of the war-torn country want to see change under Biden's rule as they feel that the current deal leans more towards the terrorist group as opposed to the legitimate government.

US election controversy

Meanwhile, the Trump campaign and the Republican National Convention (RNC) have filed lawsuits in several states, demanding a recount and in some cases demanding to stop the count of the late-arriving ballots. Donald Trump has accused poll officials of "cheating" and "fraud" as they kept counting votes after 8 p.m. on the final day of voting, which was expected because millions of ballots reached late as a large number of people voted via postal ballots this election due to COVID-19 pandemic.

