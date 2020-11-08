Joe Biden And Kamala Harris Update Their Twitter Bios After US Elections 2020 Win; Read

The United States presidential election took a historic turn last night after several major media outlets declared Democratic party candidates Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as the next President and Vice-President of the country. Congratulatory messages started to pour in for the projected winners from across the world as Biden and Harris changed their Twitter bios to "President-elect" and "Vice-President-elect".

The duo immediately updated their respective Twitter handles after being declared winners of the 2020 presidential election, which saw incumbent Donald Trump's re-election bid being crushed by a massive margin. "President-Elect, husband to @DrBiden, proud father & grandfather. Ready to build back better for all Americans," Biden's Twitter bio read. While Kamala updated hers, writing, "Vice President-Elect of the United States. Senator, Wife, Momala, Auntie. Fighting for the people. She/her." Both Biden and Harris changed their cover pictures with a blue background text that read, "Keep the faith!"

US Elections 2020

Kamala Harris made history on Saturday after she became the first woman, first Indian-American, first Black to be elected the vice-president of the United States. Joe Biden, the former vice-president will lead Kamala and the country as the 46th President of the United States after the inauguration on January 20.

Biden surpassed the magic 270 mark last night, needed to win the presidential election in the United States. Biden's victory was assured after he won the key swing state of Pennsylvania, which offers 20 electoral votes to the leading candidate. Meanwhile, the Trump campaign has challenged counting in several states by filing a series of lawsuits. Incumbent Donald Trump has accused the poll officials of "cheating" and "fraud" as they continued counting ballots that arrived after 8 p.m. on final voting day.

