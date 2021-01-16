Taliban Terrorists Kill 13 Local Police Personnel In Herat Province: Report

Taliban 'infiltrators' have killed 13 members of Afghanistan local police in Herat province, according to local media reports. Taliban terrorists reportedly attacked a security outpost of the local police in Herat province's Ghorian district, killing at least 13 officials. The incident occurred hours after Washington announced it has reduced the number of troops in Afghanistan to 2,500, the lowest since the US Army invaded the country in wake of the September 11, 2001 attacks.

Last year, the Trump administration and the Taliban signed a historic peace agreement in Doha, Qatar, where it was agreed that the terrorist organisation will refrain from attacking NATO forces in the country and negotiate a power-sharing deal with the Afghan government and in return, the US will slowly reduce its military presence. Although violent incidents against American forces and its NATO allies have reduced to zero, the Afghan security agencies continue to face attacks from the Taliban on a regular basis.

Earlier this morning, a car bomb explosion, followed by a gunfight occurred near the National Defence and Security Forces facility in Daman district of Kandahar province. The gunfight left four attackers dead. According to reports, at least 14 members of the National Defence and Security forces have been killed in the last 24 hours in attacks allegedly carried out by Taliban terrorists.

Intra-Afghan peace talks

The country has seen a surge in attacks from the Taliban despite the ongoing intra-Afghan peace talks between the government and the terrorist organisation. The peace-talks, which recently resumed in Doha, are going at a very slow pace with both sides pushing different priorities. While the Afghan government wants an immediate ceasefire to further carry on the talks, the Taliban insists on a ceasefire after an agreement on what the future power-sharing would look like in the country.

(With inputs from ANI)

