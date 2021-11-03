Afghan Women Athletes Worried About Their Future, Urge Taliban To Continue Sports

A number of Afghan women athletes have requested the Taliban administration to allow them to continue their sports activities. Worrying about their uncertain future, they have expressed their anxiety about safeguarding their accomplishments so far, reported TOLO News. 17-year-old Qadria, who competed in martial arts for two years and won three gold medals in national tournaments, urged the current regime to allow athletes to conduct their activities publicly. "We don't want our two years of hard work to go in vain," she stated who is reportedly held inside the country.

Another athlete called Karima said she has been confined within her home since the Taliban's take over, and she is worried that her hard work and accomplishments would fade away. "We are neither able to practise nor participate in any sporting event. We live in constant fear of being attacked by the Taliban. Even our trainers are adamant about not training us," she was quoted as saying by outlet. Meanwhile, several women athletes have urged the international community to help in preserving their achievements. "We want the UN and human rights organisations to speak out about our rights," said Parisa Amiri, another athlete.

'Female athletes allowed to participate in sports under Islamic norms'

According to the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan, female athletes are allowed to participate in sports under Islamic norms and guidelines. "No one's rights will be infringed upon. We grant everyone the right and status based on Sharia and Islamic regulations," Bilal Karimi, the deputy spokesman of the Islamic Emirate was quoted as saying by TOLO News. It is important to mention that last month, the Taliban prevented female staffers from entering Kabul's Ministry of Women Affairs, allowing only males to enter.

According to a report, last month the extremist outfit beheaded an Afghanistan junior women's national volleyball team player. This development was confirmed to the Independent Persian by one of the coaches of the team. Since the Taliban formed the government in Afghanistan, women have been restricted from taking part in sports, politics and other things. On several occasions, women have taken to the streets to demand their inclusion in political and social developments. The Taliban is struggling to gain recognition from the international community after taking control of Afghanistan and announcing its interim government.

(With ANI inputs)

