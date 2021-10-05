Last Updated:

Afghanistan: 11 Militants Apprehended By Security Forces Linked To The IS

In Afghanistan's capital Kabul, security authorities tracked down and apprehended 11 militants linked to the extreme Islamic State (IS)

Afghanistan

In Afghanistan's capital Kabul, security authorities tracked down and apprehended 11 militants linked to the extreme Islamic State (IS), according to a spokesman for the Interior Ministry, Qari Sayed Khosti. As per a report by Xinhua, the official said that the special forces personnel captured IS operatives from the Bagh-e-Daud area as well as its environs on Monday. More information was not provided by the official.

The alleged IS operatives were apprehended following a bombing in Kabul on Sunday, as well as operations against the IS. On Sunday, a bomb exploded during a mourning service inside a mosque in Kabul, killing eight people and injuring 20 others. Similarly, security troops assaulted a purported IS hiding inside a house in Kabul's PD 17, murdering everyone who utilised the house as a hideout, according to Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesman for the new administration in Kabul.

Three IS fighters killed yesterday

According to Xinhua's sources, on Monday, at least three IS fighters were killed in a populated neighbourhood in Kabul. On Sunday, soldiers of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan's Special Forces conducted an operation on a Daesh hideaway, according to spokesman Bilal Karimi. As a result of this, the IS hideout was completely destroyed, and all of the buildings devilish IS members were executed. 

During the hours-long combat, one vehicle and the targeted structure caught fire, according to residents in the Kotal-e-Khairkhana neighbourhood. The report said that three members of the Islamic State were killed. IS-affiliated terrorists have carried out a series of bomb attacks in Kabul and Jalalabad, the capital of eastern Nangarhar province, in recent weeks since the Taliban took over in mid-August.

ISIS resurfaced in Afghanistan in 2020

After being destroyed by a major US bombing campaign in the eastern portion of the nation in 2019, IS resurfaced in Afghanistan in 2020. They were held responsible for the attack on a maternity facility in 2020, which claimed the lives of 24 people, including newborns. They were implicated earlier this year in a horrific attack on a school in Afghanistan's largely Shiite Dasht-e-Barchi area, which killed more than 80 children.

