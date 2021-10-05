Afghanistan: 11 Militants Apprehended By Security Forces Linked To The IS

In Afghanistan's capital Kabul, security authorities tracked down and apprehended 11 militants linked to the extreme Islamic State (IS), according to a spokesman for the Interior Ministry, Qari Sayed Khosti. As per a report by Xinhua, the official said that the special forces personnel captured IS operatives from the Bagh-e-Daud area as well as its environs on Monday. More information was not provided by the official.

The alleged IS operatives were apprehended following a bombing in Kabul on Sunday, as well as operations against the IS. On Sunday, a bomb exploded during a mourning service inside a mosque in Kabul, killing eight people and injuring 20 others. Similarly, security troops assaulted a purported IS hiding inside a house in Kabul's PD 17, murdering everyone who utilised the house as a hideout, according to Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesman for the new administration in Kabul.

Three IS fighters killed yesterday

According to Xinhua's sources, on Monday, at least three IS fighters were killed in a populated neighbourhood in Kabul. On Sunday, soldiers of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan's Special Forces conducted an operation on a Daesh hideaway, according to spokesman Bilal Karimi. As a result of this, the IS hideout was completely destroyed, and all of the buildings devilish IS members were executed.

During the hours-long combat, one vehicle and the targeted structure caught fire, according to residents in the Kotal-e-Khairkhana neighbourhood. The report said that three members of the Islamic State were killed. IS-affiliated terrorists have carried out a series of bomb attacks in Kabul and Jalalabad, the capital of eastern Nangarhar province, in recent weeks since the Taliban took over in mid-August.

ISIS resurfaced in Afghanistan in 2020

After being destroyed by a major US bombing campaign in the eastern portion of the nation in 2019, IS resurfaced in Afghanistan in 2020. They were held responsible for the attack on a maternity facility in 2020, which claimed the lives of 24 people, including newborns. They were implicated earlier this year in a horrific attack on a school in Afghanistan's largely Shiite Dasht-e-Barchi area, which killed more than 80 children.

