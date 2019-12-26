Afghanistan: Air Force Strike Kills 8 Taliban Terrorists In Badghis

An air raid by national security forces in Afghanistan's northwestern Badghis province killed nearly eight Taliban terrorists on December 25. The Defence Ministry of the country said on December 26 that precision strikes were carried out in Chilgazi area of the province's Muqur district at 11pm (local time). The same operation left five other terrorists wounded. As a part of the years-long fight between the Afghan government forces against the Taliban, the national forces carry out regular security operations.

On the same day, two separate explosions in Afghanistan's eastern province of Paktia killed an Afghan soldier and injured two others. A spokesperson for the provincial police, Sardar Wali Tabasam said that one border guard died and another was injured when they were hit by a blast while patrolling the Nozy Khwali area of the Samkani district in the morning. Another bomb went off targetting the security forces in the Khairmani area of the Ariub Zazi district and injured one more police official. No group has claimed responsibility of the blasts yet.

Suicide Bombing kills 6 soldiers

A suicide car bombing targeted an Afghan army campaign killed six Afghan soldiers on December 26. According to the defence ministry, the car bomb was extremely powerful and targeted an Afghan base in the north of the country. The Taliban has quickly claimed responsibility for the attack. The bomb that was detonated outside the base and was followed by a group of insurgents who attempted to storm the military base in the Balkh province. According to a statement released by the defence ministry, three soldiers were also left injured in the explosion and the subsequent terrorist attack. Both forces exchanged fire for hours before the Taliban were successfully repelled.

However, Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid made a statement that the militant group inflicted much greater casualties than reported and even took over certain parts of the base whereby they were able to seize weapons and ammunition. The Afghan defence ministry has refuted these claims. Lately, the Taliban has been active in the Balk region. The terrorist group controls half of Afghanistan and has been conducting near-daily attacks against Afghan and US forces.

