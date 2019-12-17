Afghanistan: At Least 10 Dead, 17 Injured In Two Separate Blasts

In two separate incidents, 10 people were killed and 17 got injured in blasts in Afganistan on December 17. At least 10 members of the same family died in a blast when their car detonated a roadside bomb in Khost province while travelling to a funeral in eastern Afghanistan.

The victims were travelling in a large station wagon-type vehicle when the blast occurred, said the officials. "The casualties include five men, two women and three children all from one family," said Talib Mangal, a spokesman for Khost's governor. Provincial police spokesman Adil Haidar confirmed that the family was on its way Logar province to attend a funeral.

"They were travelling to Logar province to attend a funeral," said Adil Haidar, spokesperson of Provincial police. Interior ministry spokesperson said that it was a Taliban bomb placed by the side of the road but no organisation has claimed responsibility of the explosion. In another blast, five traffic police personnel and 12 civilians got injured in Mazar-i-sharif city of Balkh province.

Recent incidents of violence

On December 4, a Japanese doctor Tetsu Nakamura was killed in an attack by unidentified gunmen. Dr Nakamura’s remains were sent back to Japan after a ceremony, attended by Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani, was held at Kabul airport. During the address at the ceremony, Ghani called the Japanese aid worked a ‘hero’ and announced that all projects Dr Nakamura worked on, complete or incomplete, will be named after him.

Afghanistan interior minister Massoud Andarabi had recently said that the police are the hardest hit in the attacks by the Taliban and Islamic State insurgents. The Afghan police have been struggling for reinforcements and food supplies while deployed in the outposts and checkpoints around the country. Andrabi said that the reforms are not easy but it is possible in a gradual manner. “I don’t say it is easy or doable in a day, or a month or a year, but it is doable,” he said.

(With inputs from agencies)