Afghanistan: Five Civilians Killed, Japanese Doctor Injured In Jalalabad Attack

Five Afghans were killed and a Japanese physician and aid worker was wounded on December 4 in an attack in Jalalabad city in the eastern province of Nangarhar, according to the officials. The attack came after humanitarian groups remain on high vigil just days after an American aid worker for the UN died in an explosion in Kabul. Tetsu Nakamura, the doctor who heads the Peace Japan Medical Services known as Peshawar Kai in Japanese was targeted by the gunmen who was heading towards Jalalabad in a vehicle.

No group claimed responsibility

He was wounded and his three security guards, a driver, and another colleague were killed, according to the spokesman for Nangarhar's governor, Attaullah Khogyani. Nakamura is renowned in Japan for his aid work. No group has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. Photos captured from the scene shows a white pickup truck with a large cabin. Its side windows were hit by at least three bullets. According to a spokesman for Nangarhar's public health department, Zahir Adil said that Namakura was taken to a regional hospital.

At least two people have been killed and three others have reportedly suffered injuries after gunmen opened fire on an Afghan security forces vehicle. According to the government the attack took place in Pul-e-Charkhi area of Kabul on Monday. The gunmen fled from the area after the attack according to local media. This attack came after 31 Islamic terrorists along with 62 women and children surrendered themselves to Afghan security forces in the eastern province of Nangarhar.

According to an un-named Afghan official, hundreds of Islamic State fighters have surrendered to the government on separate occasions. On November 16, 18 Islamic state terrorists along with 24 women and 31 children also surrendered to Afghan forces in the Achin District. The Afghan government has maintained that the increase in the number of surrenders of Islamic State fighters is due to ramped up military operations by the government forces that have cornered the fighters and left them little choice.

