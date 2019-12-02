Afghanistan: Gunmen Open Fire On Security Forces Killing Two

After gunmen opened fire on an Afghan security forces vehicle, at least two people have been killed and three others have reportedly suffered injuries. According to the government the attack took place in Pul-e-Charkhi area of Kabul on Monday. The gunmen fled from the area after the attack according to local media.

Police are investigating

No group has taken responsibility for the attack. This latest attack comes right after 31 Islamic terrorists along with 62 women and children surrendered themselves to Afghan security forces in the eastern province of Nangarhar.

According to an un-named Afghan official, hundreds of Islamic State fighters have surrendered to the government on separate occasions. On November 16, 18 Islamic state terrorists along with 24 women and 31 children also surrendered to Afghan forces in the Achin District. The Afghan government has maintained that the increase in the number of surrenders of Islamic State fighters is due to ramped up military operations by the government forces that have cornered the fighters and left them little choice.

Trump's Secret Thanksgiving Visit

On Thanksgiving this year, US President Donald Trump had decided to make an unannounced visit to Afghanistan to meet the US troops at the Bagram airbase outside the capital Kabul. As per reports, Trump served turkey to troops in a cafeteria, posed for photographs, and delivered remarks in a hangar in a visit which lasted for three and a half hours. His visit to Afghanistan had evoked several questions about its secrecy and the unusual procedure that was followed by the White House to keep the visit under wraps. Stephanie Grisham, who is a White House spokesperson said that the 33-hour round trip was carefully organised by the White House, which took weeks of planning in order to keep it a secret. The information was disclosed shortly after Trump left the Afghanistan military base to return back to the United States.

(With inputs from agencies)