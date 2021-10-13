Afghanistan Crisis: G20 Leaders Agree To Involve Taliban In Distributing Humanitarian Aid

G20 leaders and ministers on Tuesday, 12 October, agreed that they have "no option" but to involve the Taliban in sending humanitarian aid to Afghanistan. During the virtual G20 Extraordinary Summit on Afghanistan, the world leaders agreed to act through the United Nations and its agencies to provide aid to the war-torn nation, which is on the verge of a “humanitarian meltdown”. Mario Draghi, the Italian PM and the current rotating chair of the G20, said that it is “very hard” to see how the world can help people in Afghanistan without involving the Taliban.

“Addressing the humanitarian crisis will require contacts with the Taliban, but this does not mean their recognition. We must acknowledge that they will be judged for what they do, not for what they say,” Draghi added.

Speaking at a press conference following the virtual summit, the Italian PM also said that the lives of women had gone back 20 years, adding that “right now” there was no visible progress on human rights, women’s rights, education or an inclusive government. These issues, Draghi said, would hinge on future recognition of the insurgents by other countries.

The G20 comprises twenty of the world’s major economies. The G20 member countries are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, India, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, Russia, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Turkey, UK, US and the European Union. Tuesday's summit was the first time the world’s richest countries, including the United States and the UK, met to discuss the consequences of the troop withdrawal from Afghanistan.

However, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping did not join the virtual meeting and instead sent their foreign ministers. UK PM Boris Johnson also did not take part either as he was on holiday.

G-20 Summit

Meanwhile, during the summit, the European Union announced an extra €700 million in emergency aid to Afghanistan and neighbouring countries. The support package was decided following the discussion held by the EU Ministers, who agreed to opt for a more calibrated approach to give direct support to the Afghan population. The funding is aimed at preventing a humanitarian catastrophe without legitimising the Taliban interim government, the European Commission stressed on Tuesday.

PM Narendra Modi also virtually took part in the G20 Extraordinary Summit on Afghanistan and stressed on preventing Afghanistan from becoming a source of terrorism and radicalisation. PM Modi called for humanitarian assistance to Afghan citizens and an inclusive administration of women and minorities. In his remarks, he emphasised the centuries-old people-to-people ties between India and Afghanistan.

