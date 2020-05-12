Afghanistan: Gunmen Attack Doctors Without Borders Clinic In Kabul

Gunmen have reportedly attacked a medical clinic run by international NGO Doctors Without Borders in the western part of Afghanistan’s capital city Kabul killing at least eight people. According to media reports, a statement from the Ministry of Interior has confirmed an attack at a hospital but there has not been any clarity on the perpetrators or number of casualties if any.

Doctors without Borders, also known by its French name Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), has declared on its website that it runs a maternity clinic at the hospital in one of Kabul's poorest neighbourhoods. Government officials have reportedly said that the 100-bed government-run facility is supported by MSF and some people remain trapped in the hospital.

Security forces are working to counter the attackers and evacuate the trapped people inside the hospital. The Taliban has denied its involvement in the attack in the region which has been frequently targeted by the Islamic State in recent months.

Key ISIS commander arrested

On May 11, Afghan security forces arrested top ISIS commander Zia-Ul-Haq, also known as Abu Omar Khorasani, in a joint operation. The National Directorate of Security (NDS) had said in a statement that they captured three terrorists including Khorasani, the Daesh leader for Afghanistan and South Asia.

