Afghan Security Forces Arrest Key ISIS Commander Abu Omar Khorasani: Report

Afghan security forces have arrested top ISIS commander Zia-Ul-Haq, also known as Abu Omar Khorasani, in a joint operation on May 11, according to local media reports. The National Directorate of Security (NDS) has reportedly said in a statement that they captured three terrorists including Khorasani, the Daesh leader for Afghanistan and South Asia.

The forces launched the operation after four Daesh senior members, detained during a targeted operation last week, confessed while in the custody. On May 6, special forces of the NDS raided and destroyed joint ISIS and Haqqani network centre in three operations. One of the operations took place in Shakar Dara district, 25 kilometres north of Kabul, while the other two raids took place in the capital city’s PD11.

“The NDS in continuation of its special operations for identifying, tracking and destroying terrorist cells that have martyred our compatriots and disrupted Kabul security, has destroyed the joint ISIS and Haqqani network centre,” NDS said in a statement.

Involved in Gurdwara attack

The agency had said that the group was involved in the rocket attack at the inauguration ceremony of President Ashraf Ghani, terrorist attack on Gurdwara, and attack on Afghan politicians gathering in the west of Kabul. A large number of weapons and explosives including 82/MM and mortars were confiscated, the NDS had claimed.

