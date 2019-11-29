Jason Holder Cleans Up Afghanistan, West Indies Need 31 Runs To Win One-off Test

West Indies Test skipper Jason Holder picked up the last three wickets to bowl out Afghanistan for 120 runs in the second innings of the one-off Test in Lucknow. West Indies now require just 31 runs to win the game. Afghanistan's batting line-up collapsed to the might of the West Indies bowling attack headed by Cornwall, Holder, and Chase. With three wickets shared amongst themselves, the trio sent the minnows packing for just 120 runs, leaving West Indies a cakewalk to complete the win. Afghanistan's Javed Ahmadi top-scored for the side with the bat and made 62 runs while rest of the batting line-up perished in scores of single digits.

West Indies almost clinch win in one-off Test

TOP RANKING!



Brilliant job by West Indies this morning with the lights on! Afghanistan all out for 120 in 2nd innings — 31 runs to win the Test match.



Chase 3-10

Holder 3-20

Cornwall 3-46



🇦🇫v🌴. #AFGvWI

Live Scorecard ⬇️https://t.co/BUwjGoxgGr pic.twitter.com/RBxS3wTBrO — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) November 29, 2019

Rahkeem Cornwall, the up-and-coming West Indies spinner

The cricketer made his Test debut a few months ago at Kingston against the visiting Indian team. Prior to his debut, Cornwall played 56 first-class matches. He holds an impressive first-class record with 263 wickets and over 2,000 runs. The all-rounder also has a century to his name in the format. Meanwhile, in 50 List A games, Rahkeem Cornwall has 62 wickets to his credit. He plays for St Lucia Stars in the Caribbean Premier League and has picked up 22 wickets in 41 T20 matches. The all-rounder has cracked four half-centuries in the shortest format and holds a staggering T20 strike-rate of 151.91. Ahead of the IPL 2020 auction in Kolkata on December 19, Rahkeem Cornwall is likely to attract huge bids from the franchises. The hard-hitting West Indian can be a valuable asset with his off-spinners on Indian tracks and can score some quick runs at the death.

