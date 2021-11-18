Afghanistan: ISIS-K Claims Responsibility For Twin Explosions In Kabul Killing Over 10

The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria-Khorasan branch (ISIS-K) claimed responsibility for twin explosions that shook Kabul on Wednesday, killing over 10 and injuring severals, Sputnik reported citing Arab Al-Arabiya broadcaster. The first blast in Dasht-e Barchi area in western Kabul claimed lives of nine civilians and injured seven, interior ministry spokesperson Qari Sayeed Khosty said in a tweet. The second blast took place in the nearby Charahi Shaid area, in which nearly five persons were killed.

The recent explosions add to the series of attacks against the heavy Shi'ite population in Afghanistan targeted by the ISIS-K terrorists, the last being a ghastly shooting followed by explosions in Kabul's military hospital. On Wednesday, images and videos surfaced on social media showing shattered car windows and flaming vehicles as well as twister wreckage, TOLO news reported. Local witnesses told TOLO, a magnetic mine connected to a passenger automobile exploded, following which there was also an instance of gunshots. Initially, there were no claims for the fatal blast that rocked the western part of Kabul, however, later ISIS-K claimed the responsibility for both the explosions, as per an Al-Arabiya report.

On Saturday, at least three were killed and six more severely injured after an explosion in a public bus in Kabul, Khaama news reported. According to Khaama Press, representatives from the group said that they had planted bombs in the bus which exploded in Dasht-e-Barchi, a suburb in western Kabul. Notably, ISIS-K claimed the death toll to be 20. However, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid reported only one civilian casualty, adding that three were wounded.

25 killed, dozens injured in ISIS attack on Kabul military hospital

At least 25 people were killed and dozens were injured in an Islamic State (IS) attack on Afghanistan's main military hospital in Kabul on November 2, New York Times reported. At least one armed gunman and a suicide bomber targeted the 400-bed Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan military hospital, where both wounded soldiers who fought for the former Afghan government and Talibs were admitted for treatment. A few hours later, the Islamic State Khorasan, which is also known as ISIS-K, took responsibility for the attack, as per the report.

Two massive explosions were carried out in the hospital premises, which has a 400-bed capacity. A car full of explosives also detonated outside the hospital injuring over 12 people. One of those killed in the blast was identified as Mawlawi Hamdullag Rahmani, a senior commander responsible for Taliban Kabul Corps, NY Times reported. Photos and videos of smoke billowing out of the building and sounds of gunfire surfaced on the internet. As per a witness Sayed Ahad, as told to EVN broadcaster, one of the blasts was a suicide attack.

