Afghanistan: Islamic State Claims Responsibility For Mosque Attack That Killed Dozens

The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the suicide bomber attack at a mosque in southern Afghanistan that killed dozens of people. Turkish public broadcaster TRT reported that the suicide bombers attacked a Shia mosque packed with worshippers attending Friday prayers in Kandhar province which killed at least 47 people and additionally injured 70 others. Separately, according to a statement posted by the Islamic State’s Amaq news agency, the group said that two IS fighters shot the guards of the mosque dead, broke in and blew themselves up between two groups of worshippers, one of which consisted of around 300 people.

Notably, the attack follows several other recent attacks against religious institutions in Afghanistan. After Friday’s suicide bombing, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) strongly condemned the “horrendous terrorist attack” and underlined the need to bring perpetrators of the attack to justice. In a statement, the UNSC expressed condolences to the kin of the victims and further wished speedy recovery to the ones who have suffered injuries.

“The members of the Security Council reaffirmed that terrorism in all its form and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security,” the statement read.

It added, “They (UNSC members) urged all States, in accordance with their obligation under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with all relevant authorities in this regard.”

UNAMA, US ‘strongly condemn’ mosque attack

Separately, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) expressed its anguish over the continual terror attacks in the crisis-hit nation. The UNAMA asserted that the perpetrators of the attack should be held responsible and the security of the Afghan nationals should be considered amid the ongoing atrocities at religious places. “UN condemns the latest atrocity targeting a religious institution and worshippers. Those responsible need to be held to account,” it said in a Twitter post.

The United States also condemned the suicide attack in Afghanistan’s Kandahar province and offered condolences to the victims and their families. The US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said that the US “strongly condemns” the attack, which is the third such attack this month. Price added that Afghan people have the right to live and worship in peace and safety whichever religion or belief they choose.

