Afghanistan: Kabul Residents Complain About 'unfair Distribution' Of Humanitarian Aid

Residents of Kabul have complained about the "unfair distribution" of humanitarian aid, according to local media reports on January 7. The Afghans claimed that the aid is not being delivered to the ones who need it the most. Residents also demanded a clear and equitable distribution of humanitarian aid, according to Tolo News.

According to a UN report, the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan is deteriorating, with eight million people at risk of hunger this winter. Since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August, many countries have discontinued or drastically reduced support to the country. Aid organizations are also launching a public fundraising campaign to assist relieve the problem.

Afghanistan received roughly $1.6 billion this year

International development funding accounted for almost 80% of the former Afghan government's budget, according to a BBC report. However, most of the former government's assistance has now been withdrawn. Humanitarian help, on the other hand, has mostly continued to arrive but there is no definite account of it. According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA), Afghanistan has received roughly $1.6 billion so far this year.

The United States has been the top donor, followed by the European Union. The EU offered $1 billion in humanitarian relief in October. Food and medical supplies have been directed through relief groups by a number of foreign countries, including Japan, Canada, and India. According to the World Bank, international donors have also agreed to send $280 million from a frozen fund to food and health services in Afghanistan. However, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, money remains a concern, with an additional $4.5 billion needed in the coming year.

'I haven't received anything yet', says a local

"Let the aid be continued. But it should be given to people who deserve it," Ghulam Nabi, a Kabul citizen, stated, Tolonews reported.

Rahim, another local, stated, "When we ask for aid--they tell us to wait, but I haven't received anything yet," according to Tolonews.

According to local media reports, the World Food Program (WFP) delivered food, clothing, and financial aid to 15 million individuals in Afghanistan in 2021. In Afghanistan, the World Food Programme (WFP) intends to reach approximately 23 million needy individuals next year. Further, WFP has stated that it needs up to USD 2.6 billion to feed Afghans, citing concerns about the degree of hunger in the country.

According to Khaama Press, WFP spokesperson Shelley Thakral emphasised that Afghans have fared better in the face of acute hunger than they have in the face of persistent hunger. According to Thakral, about 23 million people in Afghanistan are starving as a result of the country's worst drought in decades, a rise in food prices, and the country's political situation.

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: ANI