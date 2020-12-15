Afghanistan: Kabul's Deputy Governor, His Secretary Killed In IED Blast

Bombing and shooting in Afghanistan’s capital city Kabul on Tuesday, December 15, killed the Deputy Governor of Kabul, Mohibullah Mohammadi, and his secretary. Afghan interior ministry spokesman, Tariq Arian said that the deputy provincial governor was killed with his secretary while two of his bodyguards have been badly wounded. Mohibi was the target of the attack as a sticky bomb was attached to his vehicle that led to this blast.

As per the reports by ANI, no militant group has claimed the responsibility for the explosion. Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, Abdullah Abdullah, condemned the attack. Special presidential envoy and state minister for human rights, Sima Samar also expressed her sorrow as she wrote, “Unfortunately another attack today, people are tired of terrorist attacks every day. Taliban has to agree on ceasefire to stop the killing and more bloodshed. More blood will cause more hatred among the people”.

(Afghan police arrive at the site of a bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. Image Credits: AP)

(Afghan security personnel inspect the site of a bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. Image Credits: AP)

(A bombing and a shooting attack on Tuesday in the Afghan capital of Kabul killed a few people, including a deputy provincial governor, officials said. Image Credits: AP)

Unfortunately another attack today, people are tired of terrorist attacks every day. Taliban has to agree on ceasefire to stop the killing and more bloodshed. More blood will cause more hatred among the people . — Dr.Sima Samar (@DrSimasamar) December 15, 2020

This attack comes few days after multiple rockets hit Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport as well as the Khwaja Rawash area. Informing about the Kabul rocket firing incident, Afghanistan's Interior Ministry said that as of now, one person has been killed and one injured in the attack. According to the report by TOLO news, the Interior Affairs Ministry has claimed that about four rockets were fired near Kabul airport, but the eye-witnesses claim that over six rockets were fired on different parts of the city.

Initially, no organisation took responsibility for the attack but the Afghan officials had blamed the Taliban. However, the extremist group was quick to issue a statement denying any involvement with the November 21 attacks. Media reports quoted Taliban spokesperson saying that they "do not blindly fire on public places" amid pressure mounting on the extremist group to not attack urban areas. Amid the intra-Afghan peace talks between the Taliban and Afghanistan government, the attacks on the country have drastically increased in the recent months especially in Kabul that houses nearly five million Afghans. According to the SITE Intelligence Group, which tracks jihadi organisations online, the Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attacks. A spokesman for the Taliban insurgent group, however, has denied its involvement.

