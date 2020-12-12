Kabul Rocket Attack: 1 Killed As Multiple Rockets Hit Various Locations In Afghan Capital

Multiple rockets landed at Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport as well as the Khwaja Rawash area early in the morning on Saturday, December 12. Informing about the Kabul rocket firing incident, Afghanistan's Interior Ministry said that as of now, one person has been killed and one injured in the attack. According to the report by TOLO news, the Interior Affairs Ministry has claimed that about four rockets were fired near Kabul airport, but the eye-witnesses claim that over six rockets were fired on different parts of the city.

Afghanistan's Interior Affairs Ministry further informed that the rockets were fired from Khairkhana and Lab-e-Jar areas of Kabul, as per the report. Lab-e-jar area located in the north of Kabul is close to the place from where the November Kabul rocket-firing attack occurred. As per the Afganistan Ministry, rockets landed near the residential area in Khwaja Rawash area located in the east region of Kabul which led to the death of one and left another wounded.

Another rocket attack on Kabul

During the early hours on November 21, a barrage of rockets hit residential areas in Kabul, Afghanistan, killing at least eight civilians and wounding about 31, officials said. The explosions took place in various parts of central and north Kabul including the heavily guarded Green Zone of embassies and international companies just before 9:00 AM (local time). Shortly after the incident, the Interior Ministry spokesperson Tariq Arian had reportedly said that “terrorists” mounted at least 14 rockets in a small truck and then set them off. He also added that the attacks launched from two vehicles hit at least six different neighbourhoods of Kabul. Further, he said that an investigation has been launched into the incident to find out the vehicle in which the explosives entered the nation’s capital.

Initially, no organisation took responsibility for the attack but the Afghan officials had blamed the Taliban. However, the extremist group was quick to issue a statement denying any involvement with the November 21 attacks. Media reports quoted Taliban spokesperson saying that they "do not blindly fire on public places" amid pressure mounting on the extremist group to not attack urban areas. Amid the intra-Afghan peace talks between the Taliban and Afghanistan government, the attacks on the country have drastically increased in the recent months especially in Kabul that houses nearly five million Afghans. According to the SITE Intelligence Group, which tracks jihadi organisations online, the Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attacks. A spokesman for the Taliban insurgent group, however, has denied its involvement.

